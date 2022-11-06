Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

November 6, 2022 at 18 h 48 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday.

The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season.

Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season.

Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was replaced by Erik Kallgren.

Samsonov was ruled out for Sunday’s game in Carolina. The Maple Leafs are already without goaltenders Matt Murray (groin/abductor) and prospect Joseph Woll (shoulder). 

Petruzzelli, a six-foot-six 180-pound native of Wilbraham, Mass., was selected in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022. 

