Toronto Maple Leafs sign Mermis, Myers, Paré to one-year contracts

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defencemen Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers, and forward Cédric Paré, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

All three signed one-year contracts worth US$775,000. Paré’s deal is a two-way contract.

The 30-year-old Mermis from Alton, Ill., recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 47 games with the Minnesota Wild last season.

Myers, 27, from Moncton, N.B., appeared in five games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. He added 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in 61 games with the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch.

Paré, 25, from Levis, Que., posted 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.