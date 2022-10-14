Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

October 13, 2022 at 20 h 22 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract.

The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals.

Minten, 18, attended this year’s Leafs’ development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24.

Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July.

Minten spent last season with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, tallying 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 67 regular-season games.

He added 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 17 playoff appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.

