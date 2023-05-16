Toronto Marathon founder apologizes to runners for poor race experience

TORONTO — The founder of the Toronto Marathon is apologizing to the event’s participants and supporters for challenges they faced during the race that took place earlier this month. 

Jay Glassman says event organizers received complaints about inadequate road closures and water stations and about “pandemonium” at the finish line that made it difficult for some participants to collect their medals or food and beverages. 

Glassman says barriers were knocked down and pushed aside and some people walked out with cases of water and food, which reduced what was available for other participants.

He says race organizers are still investigating what happened during the May 7 event by collecting more information and reviewing finish-area videos.

Glassman says the event team deeply apologizes to those who experienced challenges and says they will create a plan to avoid such issues in the future, including installing more barriers and additional security.

The Toronto Marathon is an annual event that’s held on the first Sunday of May where participants race from the north end of Toronto, in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, to Exhibition Place near the city’s waterfront.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023. 

