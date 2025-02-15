Toronto officer charged with aggravated assault after man seriously injured: SIU

February 14, 2025 at 20 h 12 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto officer charged with aggravated assault after man seriously injured: SIU

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Toronto constable with aggravated assault after a 33-year-old man was seriously injured as officers were making an arrest last summer.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident took place near Toronto’s Dundas Square around 7 p.m. on Aug. 3.

It says the man who was injured was not the person being arrested.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with serious injuries.

It says Det. Const. Christian Campoli is due in court to face the charge on March 18.

The agency says it cannot comment further on the incident, citing the court case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Suspect in New Year’s Eve double slaying in Halifax was wanted in Toronto shooting
Ontario News

Suspect in New Year’s Eve double slaying in Halifax was wanted in Toronto shooting

HALIFAX — Halifax police say the 39-year-old man who allegedly killed a woman and her father on New…

Horvat powers Islanders over Leafs; Toronto captain Auston Matthews sits with injury
Ontario News

Horvat powers Islanders over Leafs; Toronto captain Auston Matthews sits with injury

TORONTO — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as the New York Islanders topped the Toronto Maple Leafs…

Man arrested in Toronto streetcar stabbing, victim and suspect didn’t know each other
Ontario News

Man arrested in Toronto streetcar stabbing, victim and suspect didn’t know each other

TORONTO — Toronto police say they've arrested and charged a man after a stabbing on a downtown streetcar…