Toronto officer charged with aggravated assault after man seriously injured: SIU

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Toronto constable with aggravated assault after a 33-year-old man was seriously injured as officers were making an arrest last summer.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident took place near Toronto’s Dundas Square around 7 p.m. on Aug. 3.

It says the man who was injured was not the person being arrested.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with serious injuries.

It says Det. Const. Christian Campoli is due in court to face the charge on March 18.

The agency says it cannot comment further on the incident, citing the court case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.