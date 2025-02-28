Toronto-operated child care, rec centres to close if city workers strike

TORONTO — Toronto says nearly all of its recreation centres and all 39 city-operated child care centres will close if workers strike next week.

The city says cancellations would include March break camps run out of city rec centres.

In an update, city manager Paul Johnson says all other key city services would continue uninterrupted, including emergency services, shelters, long-term care homes and transit.

Roughly 27,000 city workers with CUPE Local 79 will be in a strike position on March 8 after they voted 90 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The union says executive pay has ballooned while workers’ wages have stagnated behind inflation, contributing to front-line vacancies in areas such as long-term care and paramedic dispatchers.

The city says it’s offered a near 15 per cent general wage increase over four years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 28, 2025.