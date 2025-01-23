Toronto police arrest 14 more people, lay 105 charges in gunfight investigation

January 23, 2025 at 17 h 08 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto police arrest 14 more people, lay 105 charges in gunfight investigation

Toronto police say they’ve made 14 more arrests and have laid more than a hundred charges in an investigation into a gunfight last November, while officers continue to search for more suspects.

Police allege plainclothes officers were conducting an unrelated investigation on Queen Street West on Nov. 11 when three people arrived in a stolen vehicle and fired shots at a building being used as a recording studio.

They allege people at the recording studio returned fire, while the original suspects took cover behind an unmarked police car that had two officers inside.

Police say there were no injuries, and 23 people were initially arrested, with eight charged and 16 firearms seized. Charges were later stayed against five people.

Police now say 14 more people have been arrested and 105 charges have been laid in the case.

They say officers continue to search for nine more suspects, including one who was a minor at the time of the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto police launch investigation team to tackle violence in the tow truck industry
Ontario News

Toronto police launch investigation team to tackle violence in the tow truck industry

TORONTO — Toronto police are launching an initiative to address a rise in violent criminal activity…

Toronto man, 22, charged in human trafficking investigation: police
Ontario News

Toronto man, 22, charged in human trafficking investigation: police

TORONTO — Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sex trafficking…

Charges laid in multi-million dollar auto theft investigation in Toronto
Ontario News

Charges laid in multi-million dollar auto theft investigation in Toronto

Toronto police say they have arrested two men and laid 176 charges against them in relation to a multi-million…