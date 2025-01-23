Toronto police arrest 14 more people, lay 105 charges in gunfight investigation

Toronto police say they’ve made 14 more arrests and have laid more than a hundred charges in an investigation into a gunfight last November, while officers continue to search for more suspects.

Police allege plainclothes officers were conducting an unrelated investigation on Queen Street West on Nov. 11 when three people arrived in a stolen vehicle and fired shots at a building being used as a recording studio.

They allege people at the recording studio returned fire, while the original suspects took cover behind an unmarked police car that had two officers inside.

Police say there were no injuries, and 23 people were initially arrested, with eight charged and 16 firearms seized. Charges were later stayed against five people.

Police now say 14 more people have been arrested and 105 charges have been laid in the case.

They say officers continue to search for nine more suspects, including one who was a minor at the time of the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.