Toronto police arrest man after he allegedly crashes car, drops pants, punches cop

October 11, 2022 at 15 h 26 min
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a man is facing impaired driving and assault charges after he allegedly crashed a car into oncoming traffic, left his injured passenger behind and then assaulted a family before dropping his pants and punching a police officer. 

Police allege the 29-year-old driver of a blue BMW was speeding eastbound on Danforth Avenue at Jones Avenue around 8:22 p.m. on Monday when he crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming car.

They say the driver of the BMW then left allegedly left behind an injured 22-year-old passenger in the car and fled the scene, while the driver of the oncoming car was taken to hospital with serious life-altering injuries. 

Police say the BMW driver allegedly then approached a father and child as they were getting out of a nearby parked car, punched the father in the head and grabbed the child. 

They say as an off-duty police officer and neighbours approached to help, the man allegedly backed away before dropping his pants and exposing himself. 

Then, as police arrived on scene, the man allegedly punched an officer in the face before another officer shot the man with a stun gun and took him into custody.

The man, who is from Mississauga, Ont., faces several charges including dangerous operation causing bodily harm, impaired operations causing bodily harm and assault. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.

