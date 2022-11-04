Toronto police arrest suspect in shooting outside high school that killed one person

November 4, 2022 at 11 h 12 min
The Canadian Press

Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect after a shooting outside a high school in the city’s east end this week that left one dead.

Police say the shooting took place outside Woburn Collegiate Institute around 3:20 p.m. Monday, and left 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier dead and a 15-year-old boy injured.

Police say the suspect, who is from the city, turned himself into police and was arrested on Thursday.

They say the suspect was charged with second degree murder. 

The accused is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.

