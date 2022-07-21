Toronto police charge 26-year-old man in shooting outside Scotiabank Arena

Toronto police say they have charged a 26-year-old man in relation to a deadly weekend shooting outside Scotiabank Arena.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bremner Boulevard and York Street.

They say officers found 24-year-old Stephen Little-McClacken suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont. has now been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say he made an appearance at a downtown court on Wednesday.

The shooting briefly paused train and bus services at nearby Union Station.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.