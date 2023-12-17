Toronto police charge man with mischief after “hate-motivated” graffiti found on bus

December 17, 2023 at 11 h 38 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto police have arrested and charged a man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated.

Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the city’s Jane and Bloor West area on December 2 and wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several windows.

The bus was then taken out of service.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with mischief – interfere with property, and he is scheduled to appear in court on February 2.

Police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Officers did not give details on who was targeted in the graffiti messages.
 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2023.

