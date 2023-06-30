Toronto police crack cold 1991 murder case through DNA testing

Toronto police say they have identified the person responsible for a stabbing death that took place more than 30 years ago.

Police say they responded to a call in the early hours of April 16, 1991 and found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, 43-year-old Herbert Boone from Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force says its Homicide Cold Case Unit identified the killer as Kevin Walsh, who was 46 when Boone was murdered.

They say Walsh died in 2007 and would be arrested and charged with second degree murder if he was alive today.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.