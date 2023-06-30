Toronto police crack cold 1991 murder case through DNA testing

June 30, 2023 at 16 h 18 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto police crack cold 1991 murder case through DNA testing

Toronto police say they have identified the person responsible for a stabbing death that took place more than 30 years ago.

Police say they responded to a call in the early hours of April 16, 1991 and found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, 43-year-old Herbert Boone from Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force says its Homicide Cold Case Unit identified the killer as Kevin Walsh, who was 46 when Boone was murdered.

They say Walsh died in 2007 and would be arrested and charged with second degree murder if he was alive today.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto records back-to-back wins after beating Braves 5-2
Ontario News

Toronto records back-to-back wins after beating Braves 5-2

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays no longer have to rely on their big bats for victories. On Saturday, aggression on the basepaths…

Honorary ‘C’: Late singer Lightfoot served as honorary Leafs captain in 1991-92
Ontario News

Honorary ‘C’: Late singer Lightfoot served as honorary Leafs captain in 1991-92

TORONTO — When Maple Leafs brass held a meeting ahead of the NHL's 75th anniversary season, several…

Chow has been a front-runner before, what’s different for the mayoral hopeful?
Ontario News

Chow has been a front-runner before, what’s different for the mayoral hopeful?

TORONTO — Before the last high-profile debate of Toronto's mayoral byelection campaign, Olivia Chow…