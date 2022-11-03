Toronto police identify suspect in shooting outside school that killed one person

Toronto police have identified a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a shooting outside a high school in the city’s east end that left one dead Monday.

Police say the shooting took place outside Woburn Collegiate Institute around 3:20 p.m. Monday, and left 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier dead and a 15-year-old boy injured.

Police say the suspect, who is from the city, is wanted for second-degree murder.

They say he is considered armed and dangerous and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information to contact them.

Woburn Collegiate Institute sent a letter to parents and students Tuesday evening saying Guerrier was a former student at Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, a neighbouring school.

The letter also said the injured 15-year-old was a student at Woburn Collegiate.

“Our thoughts are with the student for a speedy recovery,” principal Neil Dual wrote in his letter.

“While police do not believe that there is any further threat to the school, they were on site (Tuesday) and will be in the days ahead.”

The school also said social workers will be offering support to students and staff until at least the end of the week.

Toronto District School Board spokesman Ryan Bird said TDSB security guards were also at the school.

“We wanted to make sure that security was there, not only to make people feel safer, but just out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “They’ll stay for as long as needed.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.