Toronto police investigate fatal shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in North York this morning.

Police say officers responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road just after 4 a.m.

They say a male who had been shot was found in a driveway of a home.

Police say the victim had no vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say officers cannot confirm the age of the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2024.