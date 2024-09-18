Toronto police investigate shooting that left two men dead

September 18, 2024 at 15 h 01 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto police investigate shooting that left two men dead

TORONTO — Toronto police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead as a double homicide.

Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots in the north Toronto neighbourhood of North York at around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital where he later died.

Duty Insp. Todd Jocko says an altercation between a group of people took place at Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street, noting there was gunfire and two firearms have been recovered.

Jocko says police continue to search for suspects who fled the scene.

Police have set up a command post at the intersection and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Man, 23, dead as Toronto police investigate targeted shooting at condo complex
Ontario News

Man, 23, dead as Toronto police investigate targeted shooting at condo complex

TORONTO — Toronto police say a 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting. Police say they…

Fatal fire east of Toronto is being investigated as homicide: police
Ontario News

Fatal fire east of Toronto is being investigated as homicide: police

Toronto police launched a homicide investigation after a fire at an establishment in the city's east…

Ontario News

Stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park is being investigated as homicide: police

Toronto Police say they're investigating a fatal stabbing in the city's Allan Gardens urban park as a…