Toronto police investigate shooting that left two men dead

TORONTO — Toronto police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead as a double homicide.

Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots in the north Toronto neighbourhood of North York at around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital where he later died.

Duty Insp. Todd Jocko says an altercation between a group of people took place at Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street, noting there was gunfire and two firearms have been recovered.

Jocko says police continue to search for suspects who fled the scene.

Police have set up a command post at the intersection and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 18, 2024.