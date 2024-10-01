Toronto police investigate two homicides, pair of shootings

TORONTO — Toronto police say they are investigating two killings and two other shootings that took place within a four-hour span starting Monday night.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information in the homicide cases, but they say there’s no information to connect either of those cases, or the other shootings that took place Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Police say a man in his 20s is dead after officers found him around midnight with multiple gunshot wounds in a plaza parking lot near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Shortly after that, police say a man was stabbed to death outside a restaurant near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Police say they also responded around 9:20 p.m. Monday to a shooting near Berkeley Street and The Esplanade, where a victim was found suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, just past 1 a.m., police were called to a shooting in a laneway near Eglinton Avenue and Laird Drive where a man was found with serious injuries.

“We know that the recent violence in Toronto … is deeply concerning and we understand the community’s alarm,” Duty Insp. Todd Jocko told reporters Tuesday at the scene of the North York plaza shooting.

“Our officers are working around the clock to investigate these situations.

Police also continue to investigate a separate shooting that took place on Monday morning, killing 42-year-old Anthony McBean. He died at the scene of the shooting, in a plaza on the northwest corner of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.