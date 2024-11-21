Toronto police investigating death of infant who was reported missing

November 20, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 42 min on November 20, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto police investigating death of infant who was reported missing

TORONTO — Toronto police are investigating the death of a four-month-old baby who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say a family member reported the baby missing shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a residential building in Toronto’s midtown, where the infant was found.

The baby was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police said this is “a tragic situation that raises many questions,” but they won’t be releasing any other details at this time.

A spokesperson for the force said police want to reassure the public that there’s “no safety risk.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing in the city’s west end as homicide
Ontario News

Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing in the city’s west end as homicide

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a Thursday morning stabbing in…

Toronto police investigating one suspected hate crime, make arrest in another
Ontario News

Toronto police investigating one suspected hate crime, make arrest in another

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime and have made an arrest in…

Man fatally shot by Toronto police Monday; oversight agency is investigating
Ontario News

Man fatally shot by Toronto police Monday; oversight agency is investigating

TORONTO — Ontario's police oversight agency is investigating a fatal shooting of a man on Monday afternoon…