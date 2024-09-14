Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing in the city’s west end as homicide

September 14, 2024 — Changed at 6 h 40 min on September 14, 2024
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a Thursday morning stabbing in the city’s west end that killed one person.

Officers responded to a See Ambulance call in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue area shortly after 6 a.m.

They say there was an altercation between more than two people, and one man sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as a 36-year-old from Toronto, while another man was also wounded but ran away from the crime scene.

On Friday, the police reported that the fled man was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old Toronto man was arrested, charged with second-degree murder and scheduled for a Saturday morning court appearance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024.

