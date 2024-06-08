Toronto police investigating one suspected hate crime, make arrest in another

June 8, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 42 min on June 8, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto police investigating one suspected hate crime, make arrest in another

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime and have made an arrest in another case that took place in recent weeks.

They allege a man began yelling anti-Muslim comments on a subway train on May 12 and then assaulted a victim who was travelling with her friend.

Police say bystanders intervened and the man fled the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, a beard and a moustache, and he was wearing a dark blue vest with small Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors logos on it, as well as a light-coloured Adidas baseball hat.

Police also say they’ve arrested a 33-year-old Toronto man after a rock was thrown through the window of a synagogue in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area on June 1.

Police say the suspect has been charged with mischief to religious property and failing to comply with a probation order.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Man fatally shot by Toronto police Monday; oversight agency is investigating
Ontario News

Man fatally shot by Toronto police Monday; oversight agency is investigating

TORONTO — Ontario's police oversight agency is investigating a fatal shooting of a man on Monday afternoon…

Toronto police investigating second vandalism incident at north-end synagogue
Ontario News

Toronto police investigating second vandalism incident at north-end synagogue

TORONTO — The Toronto police hate crimes unit is investigating after a local synagogue was vandalized…

Police watchdog investigating after Toronto officer stabbed, suspect shot
Ontario News

Police watchdog investigating after Toronto officer stabbed, suspect shot

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and…