Toronto police lay more charges in historic sexual assault investigation

August 17, 2024 at 23 h 11 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say they have laid additional charges in a historic sexual assault investigation.

They allege a man acting as a caregiver sexually assaulted several young people between 2005 and 2013.

In 2017, police charged Kevin Marsh of the Toronto area with multiple counts of sexual assault and interference among other charges.

At that time, police alleged that Marsh had befriended two families at different times and then used his position of trust to sexually assault their children.

On Saturday, police said Marsh has been charged with sexual assault, interference and exploitation, as well as other charges including making and distributing child pornography and administering a noxious substance with intent.

Toronto police say they are concerned there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information on the case to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 17, 2024.

