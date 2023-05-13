Toronto police make arrest after man allegedly assaulted with python

TORONTO — A 45-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting someone with a python in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto police say it happened late on Wednesday evening and began when the suspect was seen walking down the street holding the live snake.

They allege the suspect with the python approached the victim and a physical confrontation ensued.

Police then allege the man used the snake to attack the victim, but did not provide details about the nature of the assault or whether anyone was injured.

Police say the suspect has since been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon and unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal.

The investigation continues and anyone with information on the incident is being asked to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.