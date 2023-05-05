Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust: SIU

May 5, 2023 at 17 h 47 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust following an investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog. 

The Special Investigations Unit says the constable faces one count of each charge.

The SIU says Toronto police notified the watchdog about what it called the officer’s alleged “criminal offences against a woman” more than a month after they took place. 

It says the alleged offences took place on May 19, 2022, and Toronto police notified the watchdog on June 29, 2022.

The SIU did not provide more information about the officer or what happened, saying it would not comment further on the investigation with the case before the courts.

The SIU investigates when a police officer may have killed, seriously injured, sexually assaulted, or fired a gun on another person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023. 

