Toronto police officer dies while on duty after suspected medical episode

TORONTO — Toronto police say one of their officers died while on duty Thursday after experiencing a suspected medical episode.

Police say Det. John Park, a 14-year veteran of the force, died after executing a search warrant in a robbery investigation.

Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue says that while the investigation is ongoing, there’s nothing to suggest Park’s cause of death was anything other than medical.

Pogue says Park was a father of two young children and his family and colleagues are devastated by the loss.

She says police met with Park’s family at the Humber River Hospital, where he was taken.

A large police and emergency crew presence was seen outside the hospital on Thursday.

“This is every family’s worst fear, when a loved one works as a police officer and does not come home safely after their shift,” an emotional Pogue told reporters.

She said Park was “a loving father” and he was appreciated by everyone who knew him in the police force.

“He served our city with courage and a great sense of duty,” she said. “Losing a friend and colleague in the line of duty always has a profound impact on our service, on our city, on our members and our policing community.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.