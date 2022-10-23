Toronto police release two people of interest related to device found near airport

October 23, 2022 at 16 h 28 min
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they have released two people who they thought may have been linked to a suspicious package that prompted the Saturday shutdown of the city’s downtown island airport.

Police say both people of interest who had been detained were released after an “extensive investigation,” adding no charges were laid.

They say they’re confident Saturday’s incident was isolated and there is no further risk to the public.

The discovery of the suspected device near the mainland ferry terminal on Saturday afternoon prompted an evacuation of the area and a halt to flights at the Billy Bishop Airport.

Police say initial tests by the emergency disposal unit led officers to believe the package, found on a bike parked near the ferry terminal, may be an explosive. Officers later conducted a controlled detonation of the device.

Flights resumed at the airport Sunday morning and those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2022.

