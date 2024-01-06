Toronto police say dead woman believed to be behind city’s first homicide of 2024

TORONTO — Police say a 28-year-old man is the city’s first homicide victim of the year and an unidentified woman found dead at the same time is believed responsible for the killing. 

They say they were called to a midtown home on the morning of Jan. 2 and found the man’s and woman’s bodies inside.

They say the man’s body had signs of trauma and investigators believe the deceased woman is responsible for both deaths.

Police say the victim knew the woman and has been identified as Mert Sozdinler of Toronto, while the woman’s name, age and relationship to the victim have not been released.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone familiar with the victim.

Last year there were 73 homicides in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.

