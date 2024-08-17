Toronto police say man facing 101 charges related to auto fraud

August 17, 2024 at 14 h 28 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Toronto Police say a 43-year-old man is facing 101 charges related to alleged auto fraud.

They say they opened an investigation last month after receiving reports of allegedly fraudulent vehicle transfers taking place at ServiceOntario locations.

They say they now suspect the man is responsible for various vehicle-related frauds dating back to November 2023.

Winkle Lejarde was arrested on Aug. 9 and is now facing a raft of charges including altering or removing vehicle identification numbers, uttering forged documents and fraud over $5,000.

To protect against purchasing a stolen vehicle, police recommend used-car shoppers buy a vehicle history report and look for discrepancies.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says auto theft has spiked considerably in recent years, with claim costs rising 254 per cent nationally between 2018 and 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto lays bylaw charges against companies that blocked road after cyclist death
Ontario News

Toronto lays bylaw charges against companies that blocked road after cyclist death

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has laid bylaw charges against two companies that left a construction…

Ten people arrested, more than 100 charges laid in SIM swap scam: Toronto police
Ontario News

Ten people arrested, more than 100 charges laid in SIM swap scam: Toronto police

TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching…

Father, son facing terror charges allegedly planning violent Toronto attack: RCMP
Ontario News

Father, son facing terror charges allegedly planning violent Toronto attack: RCMP

TORONTO — A father and son who were allegedly planning a violent attack in Toronto and had links to…