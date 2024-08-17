Toronto police say man facing 101 charges related to auto fraud

TORONTO — Toronto Police say a 43-year-old man is facing 101 charges related to alleged auto fraud.

They say they opened an investigation last month after receiving reports of allegedly fraudulent vehicle transfers taking place at ServiceOntario locations.

They say they now suspect the man is responsible for various vehicle-related frauds dating back to November 2023.

Winkle Lejarde was arrested on Aug. 9 and is now facing a raft of charges including altering or removing vehicle identification numbers, uttering forged documents and fraud over $5,000.

To protect against purchasing a stolen vehicle, police recommend used-car shoppers buy a vehicle history report and look for discrepancies.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says auto theft has spiked considerably in recent years, with claim costs rising 254 per cent nationally between 2018 and 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024