Toronto police say off-duty officer stabbed while trying to stop theft at store

December 23, 2023 at 16 h 15 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto’s police service says one of its officers was stabbed during an alleged theft at an east-end store and one of the four suspects involved remains at large.

Investigators say three men and a woman were allegedly leaving a store located in the McCowan Road and Progress Avenue area just before noon on Dec. 6 with a stolen item when an off-duty officer tried to stop them.

Police allege the officer was then stabbed by one of the men before all four suspects fled the area in a car.

The officer was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police say three of the suspects have been arrested and investigators are still searching for one man.

All four suspects, who are between 42 to 48-years-old, are facing multiple charges including robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer and assault with a weapon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.

