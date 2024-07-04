Toronto police say one person dead, others taken to hospital in overnight hit-and-run

TORONTO — Toronto police say one person has died after multiple people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a hit-and-run collision that closed a portion of a highway early Thursday morning.
Police say two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Gardiner Expressway just after 2 a.m., and one of the drivers fled on foot.
Toronto paramedics say they took a total of five people to hospital with varying injuries.
Police say a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the hospital.
They say a woman in her 20s in the same vehicle was seriously injured, and a child had minor injuries.
Police say they have arrested a suspect and the highway lanes have since reopened.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.