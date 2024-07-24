Toronto police say two dead, two seriously injured in overnight shooting

TORONTO — Toronto police say they’re investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others seriously injured early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Scarborough, near the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue.

They say there were four people with gunshot injuries. Two were pronounced dead.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.

They say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.