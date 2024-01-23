Toronto police search for machete-wielding suspect, one person sent to hospital

January 22, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on January 22, 2024
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say one person has been sent to hospital as they look for a suspect reportedly carrying a machete. 

Police say they responded to initial reports of a person carrying a machete and wearing a white “horror movie” ski mask near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue.

An updated description from police does not mention a mask, but says a male suspect is reportedly carrying a machete and wearing all black clothing with white gloves and a white backpack.

In a series of brief updates posted to social media, police initially said there were two victims with unknown injuries and later said one person was being sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and that a second victim has not been located. 

The Toronto District School Board says a lockdown at a nearby high school was lifted late Monday afternoon.

Police asked people to stay out of the area. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024. 

