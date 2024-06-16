Toronto police searching for two suspects after shooting leaves 16-year-old dead

TORONTO — Toronto police are searching for two suspects in an ongoing homicide investigation after what it described as an altercation that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Police say officers were called to a shooting in the Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road area just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The police service says two shooters were allegedly involved in the altercation, with one suspect fleeing the area on foot and the other in a white SUV.

The victim, identified as Kayelin Rider-Downey, was pronounced dead in hospital.

While neither suspect has been identified, police say one is a Black male last seen wearing a red hat and red shirt, while the second, also a Black male, was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024.