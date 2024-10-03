Toronto police to increase presence across city ahead of Oct. 7: police chief

TORONTO — Toronto police say they’ll be increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the Israel-Hamas war and warn that violence at any demonstrations will not be tolerated.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Wednesday that there will be more plainclothes and uniformed officers dispatched across Toronto, in addition to command posts set up in Jewish neighbourhoods and near mosques.

He said the force was taking those steps to ensure safety amid a rise in hate-crime reports and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

“We know world events always have an impact here at home,” Demkiw said at a news conference. “This includes the potential for increased protest activity and acts of violence.”

Monday will mark one year since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza. The Hamas attack saw 1,200 people killed and 250 abducted. Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza has left more than 41,000 dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Demkiw said that as the anniversary approaches, there will be three police command posts in Jewish neighborhoods, and a fourth will move between various mosques across the city.

“The Toronto Police Service will be a visible and reassuring presence for as long as necessary,” he said.

In the year to date, there have been 350 alleged hate crimes reported in Toronto – a 40 per cent increase since this time last year, Demkiw said. He added that the greatest increase has been in alleged hate crimes against the Jewish community, which are up by 69 per cent.

Demkiw said Toronto police are working with municipal, provincial and federal partners, as well as intelligence services, to “monitor potential threats.”

Public gatherings have been planned to mark the one-year anniversary of the war in several major Canadian cities.

Demkiw said that in Toronto, police will work to ensure safety at any demonstrations while maintaining the right to protest and free expression.

“We know emotions are intense, and as demonstrations continue, we must balance the right to assembly with the need to maintain public order and public safety,” he said.

The chief added that officers have managed more than 1,500 demonstrations across the city and have made 72 protest-related arrests since Oct. 7.

Demkiw said demonstrators have become “increasingly confrontational” against police, including the alleged use of weapons and assaults against officers. Such actions “will not be tolerated,” he warned.

“Communities are hurting, and the trauma of the conflict is deeply personal for many. For those who have family members directly affected by the violence abroad, the feelings of helplessness and frustration are real,” he said.

“But we must stand together as a city, and violence and hate, whether directed at each other or at the police, is not the solution.”

The increased police presence in Toronto comes as police in nearby York Region announced a similar move on Wednesday, saying they’ll be deploying more officers and command posts near faith-based institutions, schools and community centres.

York Regional Police said that starting on Wednesday, officers will be increasing foot and mobile patrols near these buildings, and will be operating two command posts in the community until Tuesday next week.

Police in Durham Region said Wednesday that they would also be increasing their presence and would have proactive patrols in areas around faith-based institutions, schools and community areas.

In Montreal, McGill University said it is putting temporary security measures in place, in concert with Montreal police, ahead of campus demonstrations expected from Saturday through Monday.

The university said classes are being moved online and access to campus will be restricted to current students, employees and essential visitors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.