Toronto police warn people participating in upcoming demonstrations to follow the law

Toronto police urged demonstrators on Friday to follow the law ahead of planned protests related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said she’s aware of protests planned for Friday and Saturday in the city and said there would be a visible police presence at the gatherings.

She also warned that any demonstrations that take place inside private property, such as malls, and those that block critical infrastructure, such as highways and bridges, are not legal.

“Toronto is unique in that the city serves as a main stage for the vast majority of large demonstrations in relation to global events,” she said during a news conference on Friday.

“Our officers are well-trained to monitor these events and to limit possible disruptions to our city, its businesses and its residents. We respect people’s Charter rights … in saying that, lawful demonstrations … certainly does not include intimidation, harassment, or hateful behaviour.”

Pogue said there will be a visible police presence at demonstrations planned over the coming days and people can be arrested at an event or in the days after if they cross the line from lawful demonstration to criminality.

“When we do see criminal behaviour, we don’t always make an arrest at the time but we certainly gather the evidence that we need to follow up after, investigate, and lay charges where appropriate,” she said.

Pogue said that Toronto sees hundreds of protests every year, and it has had 250 protests alone since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

She said police have observed that some demonstrations are increasingly being attended by people she described as “antagonistic.”

“There is no threat to Toronto … but again we have seen some increasingly challenging behaviour,” she said.

She noted one recent protest during which an officer was allegedly attacked by a person from behind and was injured. The person was later arrested, she said.

Police also announced this week that they had launched an investigation into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest at a busy Toronto mall last Sunday.

About 150 demonstrators entered the mall around 5 p.m., police had said, noting that officers and mall security guards were on scene during what was a busy holiday shopping period for many.

If an upcoming protest takes place inside a mall again, Pogue said that police can enforce trespassing laws.

“(It’s a) very, very busy time of year with shoppers. There’s a ton of people in malls. The last thing we want to do is create a situation where someone gets hurt,” she said.

A pro-Palestinian protest is planned for Toronto’s typically busy Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.