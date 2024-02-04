Toronto police warn public about SickKids Foundation fundraising scam

Toronto police are warning the public about a man who is allegedly passing himself off as a fundraiser for the SickKids Hospital Foundation.

They say they have received multiple reports about a man pretending to raise money for the charity in the downtown core.

Police say he dresses like a real SickKids representative with a fake identification badge as he goes door to door in apartment buildings.

They allege he has become aggressive and intimidating at times.

Police say he only asks for cash, while true SickKids Foundation representatives never do so.

They say SickKids Foundation workers also don’t canvass in apartment buildings or condominiums.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2024.