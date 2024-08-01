Toronto raises fines for more than 100 parking violations to reduce congestion

TORONTO — Fines for more than 100 parking offences in Toronto increased on Thursday, an initiative the city says is aimed at reducing congestion and promoting safer roads.

The city said it raised the fines for 123 offences to help curb illegal parking, stopping and standing.

“Increasing fines can help reduce congestion by discouraging drivers from parking and stopping their vehicles in high-traffic areas and encouraging people to consider other modes of transportation such as walking, cycling or public transit,” the city said in a news release.

The new penalties were approved by city council in April.

They include $200 for illegally parking in a bike path or a pedestrian way — an increase from a previous $60 penalty — and a $75 fine for parking in an electric vehicle charging stall and not actively charging.

The fine increases come after Toronto bike advocates called for urgent action following the death last week of a 24-year-old cyclist who was hit by a dump truck.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.