Toronto rapper Drake among residents dealing with flooding in aftermath of storm

TORONTO — Even Toronto’s most famous residents weren’t spared from the flood.

Drake shared a video to Instagram showing water gushing into a room in his Bridle Path megamansion.

In the video, the rapper carries a broom as he wades through ankle-deep brown water in what appears to be a dressing room.

He shared the post hours after torrential rain pummelled Toronto, flooding a major highway and a major transit hub.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says that at the height of the storm, more than 100 millimetres of rain was reported to have fallen in certain areas.

Swaths of the city were without power as a result of the storm, and Toronto Hydro said more than 5,000 customers were still in the dark on Wednesday morning.

Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/3zUgog0

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.