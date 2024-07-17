Toronto rapper Drake among residents dealing with flooding in aftermath of storm

July 17, 2024 at 14 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto rapper Drake among residents dealing with flooding in aftermath of storm

TORONTO — Even Toronto’s most famous residents weren’t spared from the flood.

Drake shared a video to Instagram showing water gushing into a room in his Bridle Path megamansion.

In the video, the rapper carries a broom as he wades through ankle-deep brown water in what appears to be a dressing room.

He shared the post hours after torrential rain pummelled Toronto, flooding a major highway and a major transit hub.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says that at the height of the storm, more than 100 millimetres of rain was reported to have fallen in certain areas.

Swaths of the city were without power as a result of the storm, and Toronto Hydro said more than 5,000 customers were still in the dark on Wednesday morning.

Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/3zUgog0

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto police seek suspect vehicle after security guard shot outside Drake’s mansion
Ontario News

Toronto police seek suspect vehicle after security guard shot outside Drake’s mansion

Toronto police are seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate a shooting that seriously…

Toronto rapper Drake bets big on UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland at UFC 297
Ontario News

Toronto rapper Drake bets big on UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland at UFC 297

TORONTO — Drake will be cheering for UFC middleweight champion Sean (Tarzan) Strickland at UFC 297…

Kendrick Lamar extends Drake feud with new bag of tricks in ‘Not Like Us’ music video
Ontario News

Kendrick Lamar extends Drake feud with new bag of tricks in ‘Not Like Us’ music video

TORONTO — Kendrick Lamar is jumping into another round of the Drake diss battle. The Compton, Calif.,…