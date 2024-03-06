Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl undergoes finger surgery

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl has underdone surgery to repair a torn finger ligament in his left hand.

The Raptors announced the injury update Tuesday night after Toronto’s 139-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Poeltl injured his hand during a 111-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The team did not give a timeline for his return from surgery.

The 28-year-old big man has started in all 50 games he’s played in, missing 11 games with a sprained left ankle earlier this season.

He is averaging 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 26.4 minutes per game.

The news comes after the Raptors announced all-star forward Scottie Barnes also underwent hand surgery Monday. Reserve guard Bruce Brown (right knee inflammation) also missed Tuesday’s game, while guard Ochai Agbaji left early with left knee soreness.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.