Toronto Raptors convert Javon Freeman-Liberty’s deal to NBA contract

March 2, 2024 at 0 h 08 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Raptors convert Javon Freeman-Liberty’s deal to NBA contract

TORONTO — Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty had his deal with the Toronto Raptors converted to a standard NBA contract on Friday. 

Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The six-foot-four Freeman-Liberty has appeared in 21 regular-season games for the Raptors 905 this season, Toronto’s G League affiliate.

He’s averaged a team-high 24 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 35.5 minutes. 

He is shooting .459 (177-386) from the field, .338 (47-139) from three-point range and .820 (73-89) from the free-throw line. 

Ranked third in G League scoring this season, Freeman-Liberty has scored more than 20 points in a team-high 15 games, including 30-or-more points six times. 

He was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 12-25, averaging 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 steals in four games, helping the 905 to a 3-1 record. Freeman-Liberty made his NBA debut Jan. 17 against Miami. He has appeared in two games for the Raptors this season.

The Chicago native appeared in 17 regular-season games with Windy City in the NBA G League last season. He played two seasons at Valparaiso (2018-20) before transferring to DePaul (2020-22) for his final two years. He earned Second Team All-BIG EAST honours as a senior after averaging 21.7 points, which ranked eighth among all NCAA Division l players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Child-care wait-lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Ontario News

Child-care wait-lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program

TORONTO — Child-care waiting lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the…

Toronto man arrested and charged in dog attack investigation
Ontario News

Toronto man arrested and charged in dog attack investigation

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man after a dog attack left a woman with life-altering injuries last month. Police…