Toronto Raptors exercise team options for Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji

October 29, 2024 at 19 h 48 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Raptors exercise team options for Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have exercised the third-year team option on sophomore guard Gradey Dick’s contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Dick was the 13th overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft — the Raptors’ only selection that year — and has cracked the starting lineup in his second season with the team.

The six-foot-seven 208-pound Dick is averaging 16.0 points and 29.9 minutes in four games. He has shot 43.1 per cent from the floor and 34.6 per cent from three-point range.

The 20-year-old had a career-high 25 points in a 112-101 loss to Minnesota last Saturday.

Toronto has also exercised the fourth-year team option for guard-forward Ochai Agbaji.

The six-foot-five 219-pound Agbaji is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 27.7 minutes through four games (three starts) this season. He was acquired from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline last season.

Agbaji was drafted 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Barnes: “Push the pace and play defence” is Toronto Raptors’ mantra in 2024-25 season
Ontario News

Barnes: “Push the pace and play defence” is Toronto Raptors’ mantra in 2024-25 season

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will try to live up to their namesake in the NBA team's 30th season and…

Five Things to Know: Toronto Raptors’ 2024-25 season
Ontario News

Five Things to Know: Toronto Raptors’ 2024-25 season

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors kick off the 2024-25 season on Wednesday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank…

Toronto Raptors waive centre Carlson and guards Ramsey and Rhoden
Ontario News

Toronto Raptors waive centre Carlson and guards Ramsey and Rhoden

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors waived centre Brenden Carlson and guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and Jared…