Toronto Raptors open NBA in-season tournament with road game against Milwaukee Bucks

August 13, 2024 at 20 h 31 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Raptors open NBA in-season tournament with road game against Milwaukee Bucks

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 12 in their opening game of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup in-season tournament.

The Raptors and Bucks have been drawn into the tournament’s East Group B alongside the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat for the second annual competition.

The Raptors host Detroit on Nov. 15, visit Miami on Nov. 29, and wrap up group play at home against Indiana on Dec. 3.

Eight teams — the top team from each of the six groups and one wild card team from each conference — will advance to the knockout round.

The championship will be decided in Las Vegas, with the semifinals scheduled for Dec. 14 and the final on Dec. 17, both taking place at T-Mobile Arena.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat Indiana 123-109 in the final of last year’s event, which was simply called the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Raptors lost three of four group games and failed to make it to the knockout round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Jake Rogers hits third career grand slam as Tigers beat Blue Jays 7-3 for 10th win in 12 games

TORONTO (AP) — Jake Rogers hit his third career grand slam during a six-run sixth inning, and the Detroit…

Canadian politicians call for calming of rhetoric following Trump rally violence
Ontario News

Canadian politicians call for calming of rhetoric following Trump rally violence

OTTAWA — Canadian politicians on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum stressed a need Monday to…

Raptors re-sign veteran guard-forward Garrett Temple
Ontario News

Raptors re-sign veteran guard-forward Garrett Temple

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed veteran guard-forward Garrett Temple. The team did not disclose the length of the contract…