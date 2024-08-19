Toronto Raptors sign back-up guard Jared Rhoden

TORONTO — Reserve guard Jared Rhoden has signed with the Toronto Raptors, the NBA club announced Monday.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-six, 210-pound guard averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 14.4 minutes in 17 games with Detroit last season.

Rhoden shot 50 per cent (33-66) from the field and .387 (12-31) from beyond the arc.

He scored in double figures twice, including a career-high 16 points on Apr. 14 at San Antonio.

Rhoden averaged 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 14.3 minutes in 31 career games with the Pistons after signing a two-way contract in December 2022.

He also appeared in 53 regular season games with Motor City in the NBA G League, averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 35.8 minutes.

Prior to the NBA, Rhoden played four collegiate seasons (2018-22) at Seton Hall where he posted averages of 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 26.0 minutes in 122 career games with the Pirates.

In 31 games as a senior, he averaged 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 33.1 minutes and was named to the All-Big East First Team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.