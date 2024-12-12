Toronto Raptors sign Canadian guard AJ Lawson to two-way contract

December 11, 2024 at 22 h 27 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard AJ Lawson to a two-way contract, the NBA team announced Wednesday.

The six-foot-six, 185-pound guard from Toronto averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 35.1 minutes in 11 games (all starts) this season with the Long Island Nets, the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.

Lawson has career averages of 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 7.4 minutes in 57 career NBA games with the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves over the last two seasons.

During this span, he also averaged 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 34.1 minutes in seven games with the Texas Legends in the 2023-24 G League season and 20.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 31.9 minutes in 22 games with the Legends, Iowa Wolves and the College Park Skyhawks in the 2022-23 campaign.

Lawson played three collegiate seasons (2018-21) at South Carolina where he posted averages of 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 30.2 minutes in 81 career games.

The signing comes with the Raptors dealing with injuries to all-star Scottie Barnes and point guard Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors return to action Thursday against the Heat in Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.

