Toronto Raptors sign centre Orlando Robinson to 10-day contract

January 18, 2025 at 20 h 46 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Raptors sign centre Orlando Robinson to 10-day contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors signed centre Orlando Robinson to a 10-day contract Saturday.

The six-foot-10, 235-pound Robinson averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 6.3 minutes in nine games with the Sacramento Kings this season. He was waived Jan. 7.

Robinson has appeared in 76 games (eight starts) with Sacramento and Miami, averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.3 minutes. He signed with the Heat as an undrafted free agent following three seasons at Fresno State (2019-22).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canada leaves for Perth HSBC SVNS stop bolstered by return of former captain
Ontario News

Canada leaves for Perth HSBC SVNS stop bolstered by return of former captain

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team was scheduled to leave late Friday for Australia and the HSBC…

Provincial police investigating complaint from Pickering, Ont., council
Ontario News

Provincial police investigating complaint from Pickering, Ont., council

PICKERING, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating criminal allegations brought…

Pickering councillor faces new penalty, probe amid escalating conflict with city
Ontario News

Pickering councillor faces new penalty, probe amid escalating conflict with city

The mayor for a southern Ontario city says a councillor is facing a second consecutive 90-day pay suspension…