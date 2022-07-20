Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

July 19, 2022 at 21 h 17 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract.

The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year’s NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts).

He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range.

A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points, two rebounds and 1.1 assists.

He appeared in 37 regular season games over two years in the NBA G League for the Lakeland Magic and Wisconsin Herd, averaging 15.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.8 minutes played.

He helped the Magic win the 2021 NBA G League Championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.

