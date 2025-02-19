Toronto Raptors sign shooting guard Jared Rhoden to 10-day contract

February 19, 2025 at 17 h 10 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed Jared Rhoden to a 10-day contract, the NBA team announced Wednesday.

The six-foot-five, 210-pound shooting guard appeared in four NBA games with Charlotte this season.

He has also played in 20 Tip-Off Tournament and regular-season games with Greensboro and Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 29.5 minutes.

He is shooting .504 (133-264) from the field and .396 (40-101) from three-point range. He had a season-high 32 points for Greensboro in a Nov. 15 game versus Delaware.

Rhoden, from Baldwin, N.Y., holds career averages of 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 13.0 minutes in 35 contests with Detroit and Charlotte.

Rhoden was signed by the Raptors last summer but was waived before the start of the season.

The Raptors return from the NBA all-star break Friday against visiting Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

