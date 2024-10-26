Toronto Raptors stars Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett out vs. Philadelphia 76ers

TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley and Canadian RJ Barrett are out of the Toronto Raptors’ lineup tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said that both would continue to rest as they recover from injuries.

Quickley will not travel with the team to Minnesota for tomorrow night’s game against the Timberwolves.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., will make the trip.

Quickley landed hard on his tailbone in Wednesday’s home opener loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Barrett has been out since Toronto’s first pre-season game on Oct. 6 with a sprained shoulder.

