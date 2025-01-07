Toronto Raptors waive centre Bruno Fernando, free up roster spot

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have waived centre Bruno Fernando, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

Fernando averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 8.6 minutes in 17 games (two starts) this season.

He grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds in a 99-85 loss at Milwaukee in an NBA Cup group stage game on Nov. 12

Fernando, a six-foot-nine, 240-pound centre from Angola, signed with the Raptors as a free agent this past summer.

The move frees up a spot for a player on a standard contract. Toronto’s roster now stands at 14 players, with three two-way players.

The Raptors (8-28) return to action Wednesday at New York.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.