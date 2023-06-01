Toronto Rock temporarily move to Mississauga as Hamilton arena is renovated

June 1, 2023 at 18 h 03 min
The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Toronto Rock are moving once again, this time only temporarily.

The National Lacrosse League franchise announced Thursday that it will move to the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., while Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre undergoes major renovations expected to last two years.

The Rock moved to FirstOntario Centre for the 2021-22 season with the intention of making it their permanent home after more than 20 years in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The team said in a statement that it anticipates a return to Hamilton for the 2025-26 NLL season.

The Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League have relocated to Brantford, Ont., for the duration of the FirstOntario Centre renovations and the Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League have permanently moved from Hamilton to Brampton, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.

