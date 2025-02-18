Toronto run of ‘Come From Away’ to end in May after seven months of shows

February 18, 2025 at 11 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto run of ‘Come From Away’ to end in May after seven months of shows

TORONTO — Toronto’s open-ended production of “Come From Away” will wrap up in May.

Mirvish Productions says it’s ordered a final extension to the Gander, N.L.-set musical, which began its latest run in September.

David Mirvish describes “Come From Away” as the most successful Canadian musical of all time, while daughter Hannah Mirvish says she sees the production as a highlight of the company’s 60-year history.

“Come From Away” got its start as a workshop production at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont., before a pre-Broadway run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

The hit musical is based on the story of Newfoundlanders who fed, clothed and housed thousands of airline passengers routed to a small-town airport when the 9/11 attacks grounded air traffic.

The show debuted on Broadway in 2017 and returned to Toronto for a sit-down production in March 2018. That run lasted until the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theatres two years later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Winter storm expected in Ontario and Nova Scotia, extreme cold hits the Prairies
Ontario News

Winter storm expected in Ontario and Nova Scotia, extreme cold hits the Prairies

Areas north and southwest of Toronto are bracing for more wintery conditions. Environment Canada has…