Toronto run of ‘Come From Away’ to end in May after seven months of shows

TORONTO — Toronto’s open-ended production of “Come From Away” will wrap up in May.

Mirvish Productions says it’s ordered a final extension to the Gander, N.L.-set musical, which began its latest run in September.

David Mirvish describes “Come From Away” as the most successful Canadian musical of all time, while daughter Hannah Mirvish says she sees the production as a highlight of the company’s 60-year history.

“Come From Away” got its start as a workshop production at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont., before a pre-Broadway run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

The hit musical is based on the story of Newfoundlanders who fed, clothed and housed thousands of airline passengers routed to a small-town airport when the 9/11 attacks grounded air traffic.

The show debuted on Broadway in 2017 and returned to Toronto for a sit-down production in March 2018. That run lasted until the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theatres two years later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.