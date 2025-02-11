Toronto Sceptres forward Spooner activated off LTIR, will make debut against Frost

February 11, 2025 at 18 h 58 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Sceptres are getting a big boost with the return of star forward Natalie Spooner.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League team announced that Spooner has been activated from long-term injured reserve and will make her season debut in Tuesday’s home game against the defending champion Minnesota Frost.

Spooner was the most valuable player of last year’s inaugural PWHL season with a league-leading 20 goals and 27 points.

But the 34-year-old from Toronto sustained a knee injury during the third period of Game 3 in Toronto’s semifinal playoff series against Minnesota and hadn’t played since.

Toronto entered Tuesday’s game in fourth place with 19 points, one fewer than third-place New York.

The Sceptres released defender Lauren Bernard from her standard player agreement and signed her to a reserve contract, while also releasing reserve Sam Cogan to make room for Spooner’s return.

“I’m excited to be back with my teammates and looking forward to competing next to them again. It was obviously a long road to get to this point and doesn’t happen without a lot of amazing people in my corner,” Spooner said in a release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

